Shootings leave one dead, three injured in less than six hours overnight, MPD says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate shootings Wednesday night into Thursday morning that left one person dead and three injured, including a 13-year-old boy.

The first shooting happened around 8 p.m. near 10th and Mitchell. Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot and taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading to that shooting were not released.

Police responded to another incident around 10 p.m. near 44th and Fiebrantz. MPD said two people were shot, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Finally, MPD responded to a deadly shooting around 1:20 a.m. Thursday near Northridge Mall. There, police say a 41-year-old man was shot and killed. The circumstances of that shooting were not released.

MPD said it's investigating all the above incidents and looking for unknown suspects in each. If you have any information regarding these shootings, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

