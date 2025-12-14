Person of interest identified in mass shooting at Brown University from Cedarburg, NBC News says

NBC News is reporting that 24-year-old Benjamin Erickson is the person of interest in Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, R.I.

According to NBC, Erickson is from Cedarburg.

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in the shooting on Saturday night, which happened at an engineering and physics building on Brown's campus.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information.

