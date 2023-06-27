9-year-old boy injured in shooting Monday night: Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — A 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the boy was shot near 35th and Wright around 9:20 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation and MPD said it is now seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

