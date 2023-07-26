Teen boy shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE — A teen boy was shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) confirmed the boy suffered at least one gunshot wound around 9 p.m.

TMJ4 News crews are at the scene working to learn more. They say there is a large crowd gathering.

This is the second teenager that was shot in Milwaukee Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was killed near 33rd and Center.

