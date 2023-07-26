Teen boy shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE — A teen boy was shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park on Tuesday.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) confirmed the boy suffered at least one gunshot wound around 9 p.m.
TMJ4 News crews are at the scene working to learn more. They say there is a large crowd gathering.
This is the second teenager that was shot in Milwaukee Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was killed near 33rd and Center.
DEADLY TREND AMONG MILWAUKEE'S YOUTH:
- 16-year-old shot, killed near 33rd and Center
- 9-year-old boy shot and killed near 76th and Mill, man and teen in custody
- Milwaukee teen charged in connection to shooting of 5-year-old girl
- 3 kids under the age of five shot within 3 days in Milwaukee
- 9 children shot within 5 days in Milwaukee: June 24-28
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.