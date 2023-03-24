Milwaukee Marathon bus delays: MCTS warns of 'significant' impacts on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System expects "significant" delays and detours across their entire system on Sunday due to the Milwaukee Marathon.

MCTS says the detours and delays should last from 6 a.m. Sunday, March 26 until noon the same day.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, riders should plan for delays and detours across the entire MCTS system from 6 a.m. until noon.



Milwaukee Marathon's half and 5K are scheduled for March 26, with the finish line to be set up outside of Fiserv Forum.

In a Facebook post, Milwaukee Marathon said it's been working with the city since 2019 to bring the race back but had issues that were out of its control. This year, however, the city approved Milwaukee Marathon's permit.

While the full marathon will not happen in 2023, the organization said it's working to bring it back for 2024.

Runners will be able to take the city on on-foot and explore areas like McKinley Park and the Deer District. The whole race is presented by the Milwaukee Bucks, hence the finish line being at Fiserv Forum.

Summerfest 2023: Lineup and daily schedule released

By Julia Marshall, Mar 23, 2023

The Summerfest lineup for 2023 has officially arrived! Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. shared the 55th Summerfest lineup on Twitter Thursday morning.

Check it out!

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Summerfest will be sticking with the three-weekend format for this year's festival, a format Milwaukee World Festival developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festival will take place Thursday-Saturday June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Sorry for gatekeeping 😘 Your Summerfest 55 lineup presented by @AmFam is here! PLUS in celebration of our 55th Anniversary, grab a @USCellular Power Pass for just $55 🎟️ Offer ends 3/29 at 11:59pm.



Get your festival tickets here: https://t.co/WuQZx2L6fM pic.twitter.com/QaIHnOffbn — Summerfest (@Summerfest) March 23, 2023

Organizers say the new format is a hit. Citing a study they did with market research companies, SimpsonScarborough and LEGENDS, they found that 80% of respondents said that Friday and Saturday were "among their three most preferred days to attend Summerfest," according to a news release.

Prior to Thursday's lineup announcement, Milwaukee World Festival announced most of its headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Some headliners for the BMO Harris Pavilion had already been announced as well, including acts like Elvis Costello, Cypress Hill, Lauren Daigle, Earth Wind and Fire, and Cheap Trick.

More shows will likely be announced ahead of the festival.

