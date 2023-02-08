Milwaukee Marathon to host half marathon, 5K this March

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee Marathon announced Wednesday that it's bringing back its half marathon and 5K for the first time since 2019!

The half and 5K are scheduled for March 26, with the finish line to be set up outside of Fiserv Forum.

In a Facebook post, Milwaukee Marathon said it's been working with the city since 2019 to bring the race back but had issues that were out of its control. This year, however, the city approved Milwaukee Marathon's permit!

While the full marathon will not happen in 2023, the organization said it's working to bring it back for 2024.

Runners will be able to take the city on on-foot and explore areas like McKinley Park and the Deer District. The whole race is presented by the Milwaukee Bucks, hence the finish line being at Fiserv Forum!

Registration for the race is open now. Click here for more information.

