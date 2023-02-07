Watch Now
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed near 14th and Cleveland

Milwaukee police have not provided information about what led to the shooting.
A large police presence has an area near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue blocked off.
Posted at 4:23 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 06:40:40-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee Police Officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to TMJ4 News.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. near 14th and Cleveland. Milwaukee police have not provided information about what led to the shooting.

MPD is expected to update the media sometime this morning.

Watch live: Milwaukee Police are expected to give an update to the critical incident this morning

TMJ4 News has multiple crews on the scene, as well as at the Medical Examiner's Office, where several police officers are present.

The officer's death comes four years after Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner's death. He died on Feb. 6, 2019.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

