How you can give back to the community after Milwaukee officer killed on duty

MILWAUKEE — After a Milwaukee Police Officer was shot and killed overnight, TMJ4 News viewers are asking us a simple question: how can they help?

Gun violence, as well as other big issues here like reckless driving and inequality, won't be solved in a day. But by doing seemingly small acts like calling your alderman or helping secure someone's firearm, the city might be able to move in the right direction.

Below are some ways you can help the Milwaukee community move on from this tragedy, bring a light to those who are mourning, and hopefully eventually reduce the violence plaguing our community.

Call your alderman or alderwoman.

The Milwaukee Common Council officially has 15 members representing 15 districts (three of the seats are currently vacant). Contact information for their offices is listed on the city's website here.

Location of districts:

Aldermanic districts from the city of Milwaukee's website.

Contact one of many mental health resources.

The City of Milwaukee has a number of free mental health resources. You can call 211, read below or head to their website.

Get in touch with the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM).

UNCOM's stated mission is to strengthen city neighborhoods by partnering with groups and enhancing their efforts.

According to their mission statement, "We work with neighborhood organizations to provide services and create opportunities that empower individuals and build strong interdependent communities. This unprecedented structured collaboration of eight tightly affiliated neighborhood centers empowers UNCOM to combine its forces, to advocate for systematic change, serve as a trusted communication conduit for community residents, and build cases for strategic government and private investments in programs and institutions that help build strong and healthy families, accelerate prosperity, and make our city better for all residents."

Learn more on their website.

Get a free gun lock to prevent your firearm being stolen or used.

City officials made an effort in May of 2022 to get more residents to use gun locks. As TMJ4 News reported, leaders argued the locks are especially useful in preventing children from getting at guns, which might lead to an accident.

Locations for gun locks:

United Neighborhood Center of Milwaukee — 1609 W. North Ave.

Wednesdays 9 a.mm. to 1 p.m. or as needed

City on a Hill — 2224 W. Kilbourn (on Saturday, May 14)

Milwaukee Christian Center — 807 S. 14th Street

At their food pantry, Monday-Thursday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee —2819 W. Richardson Place,

At their food pantry on Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., also at daily pickup at 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Neu-Life Community Development — 2014 W. North Ave.

As requested

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center — 5460 N. 64th Street

As requested

Use resources offered by the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention.

The City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention has resources you can use as you try to prevent violence in your family and community. They have resources for domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and gun violence, among other issues.

Learn more on the city's website.

