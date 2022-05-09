Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee leaders stress gun locks to prevent violence

TMJ4's Stephanie Haines has the details from a press conference held by city leaders on Monday.
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 14:21:53-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders are urging residents to use gun locks to keep their family members from using weapons for violence.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffery Norman, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention and United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) held a press conference to convince residents to take advantage of the free locks the city is giving away.

Leaders argued the locks are especially useful in preventing children from getting at guns, which might lead to an accident. They it also make a gun less likely to be stolen if it's locked.

But leaders say this can also slow down a person who gets angry and reaches for a gun.

It's one extra step to get them to take a breath.

You can get these locks at the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, other community organizations, police departments and fire departments.

Stephanie Haines is reporting on this topic Monday night and will update this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule