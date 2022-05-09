Milwaukee leaders stress gun locks to prevent violence

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders are urging residents to use gun locks to keep their family members from using weapons for violence.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffery Norman, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention and United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) held a press conference to convince residents to take advantage of the free locks the city is giving away.

Leaders argued the locks are especially useful in preventing children from getting at guns, which might lead to an accident. They it also make a gun less likely to be stolen if it's locked.

But leaders say this can also slow down a person who gets angry and reaches for a gun.

It's one extra step to get them to take a breath.

You can get these locks at the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, other community organizations, police departments and fire departments.

Stephanie Haines is reporting on this topic Monday night and will update this article.

