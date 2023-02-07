Local officials, police departments issue statements after MPD officer shot, killed

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

A 37-year-old officer with four years of service was killed near 14th and Cleveland when he was trying to arrest the suspect in an armed robbery.

The police department held a press conference a few hours later where Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke about the incident.

Now, even more statements are coming in including posts from police departments across the state.

The Fond Du Lac Police Department, FBI Milwaukee, Marquette University Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff's Office all posted their sympathies to Twitter, saying their thoughts are with the family of the officer as well as the police department.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the @MilwaukeePolice and to the family of the fallen officer. These are difficult days for everyone in the community and our thoughts are with you. pic.twitter.com/EschGCieGm — Oak Creek Fire Dept (@Oak_Creek_FD) February 7, 2023

Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney posted online saying in part, "my heart breaks hearing a officer was killed in the line of duty."

Wisconsin State Senator Van Wanggard issued a statement saying, “I woke up this morning, and my heart sank for Milwaukee and Wisconsin. I ask that everyone pray for the fallen officer and his family, the Milwaukee police, and the state. The murder of this officer, who was doing his small part to make Milwaukee safer, was senseless and preventable."

Senator Julian Bradley said, “This morning our community mourns a tragic loss. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow officers. The men and women of law enforcement need our support right now. We must never take for granted the risk law enforcement faces daily while protecting and serving our communities. Join me in prayer and support for the family, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the greater Milwaukee area.”

The Milwaukee Brewers also posted a statement on social media. They said, "Our hearts are with the Milwaukee Police Department and the family of the fallen officer."

