Kenoshan of the Week: Local bowler brings home PBA Senior Open championship

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you 60-year-old Lennie Boresch Jr. who recently brought home a PBA Senior Open championship from Texas.

Boresch Jr. beat Jack Jurek 233-197 in the 2022 PBA Senior Open at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas on June 22. This is his second career PBA50 major victory and his first since capturing the PBA50 National Championship in 2018.

“It was pretty special, especially it being the U.S. Open — that’s the granddaddy,” Boresch told Kenosha.com. “It’s still kind of sinking in. I had some disappointing second-place finishes in between (the two major victories). You always wonder, ‘Is it ever going to happen again?’”

He also finished second in the USBC Super Senior Classic on June 5 and tied for seventh in the USBC Senior Masters on June 12. Both tournaments were at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.

Boresch's victory makes him eligible for the PBA Hall of Fame. To become eligible, a bowler must win 10 titles or five titles with two majors. He is already a member of the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame and has won multiple medals with Team USA in the Senior World Championships.

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

