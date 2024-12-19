INVESTIGATION: Mayor's office involvement in Housing Authority leadership

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For two years now, people living in Milwaukee's Public Housing have been sounding off about deplorable living conditions.

"Someone came behind me at gunpoint and took my purse," Locust Court resident Tiara Murphy said.

"Has anything been done? Nope. That's why we're here today," tenant Stacy Ream echoed.

In that same time frame, TMJ4's Jenna Rae has been investigating the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee's (HACM) practices and transparency of the city's top leaders.

Transparency we're learning is being orchestrated by Mayor Cavalier Johnson's Office.

Emails between Johnson's team to HACM's Executive Director, Willie Hines, show the discussion of transparency or lack thereof.

Two weeks ago, Hines announced his retirement in a meeting coordinated by Mayor Johnson and his staff.

Hines talked with other reporters about his retirement days later.

"I was visiting my family, had an outstanding Thanksgiving over the Gulf of Mexico, in my brother's backyard with a jacuzzi and a swimming pool, so I said 'this is pretty nice'," Hines said.

Hines has been raking in about $250,000/year as HACM's director. It's a salary paid for by taxpayers.

Days after he announced his retirement, he shared how he came to that decision while on vacation, all while residents continue to say they've been living in squalor.

"The rats are so bad you can't even go out on your front porch. Bed bugs in the washer, bed bugs in the dryer, on the floor,' resident Vivian Jones told us in September of 2023.

Beginning in 2023, dozens living in public housing, with the help of local non-profit Common Ground, banded together with one thing in mind, change.

"What we've seen in the past is HACM doing a good job of saying they're going to resolve these problems and not following up," Bob Mason with Common Ground said in September of 2023.

TMJ4's Rae was at the Milwaukee Common Council Steering and Rules Committee Meeting on September 25, 2023.

"We are not going to quit. We're going to fight until it's right," Jones said at that meeting.

Since then, Rae has visited HACM properties.

"I don't feel safe," Locust Court resident, Shavon Pope, said.

Rae has listened to people's concerns.

"I ain't been having heat," Victory Manor tenant, Rasheda Ramsey, said.

Rae's also been working over the last year-and-a-half to hold those at the top accountable.

In December 2023, she tried talking with Hines.

"I just don't understand why you won't do an on-camera interview with us? We've asked for an on-camera interview several times," Rae asked Hines without a response.

Also in December 2023, Rae talked with Mayor Johnson.

"What is tangibly being done to fix this," she asked.

"Yeah, there are a number of fixes that Willie [Hines] is actually leading over at the housing authority," the mayor responded.

Since that interview, in January 2024, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) forced HACM to outsource it's largest housing choice voucher program, Section 8.

In May, the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) started inspecting the agency's properties after the Common Council voted for more oversight.

In June, the city's attorney gave the okay for Milwaukee Police to cite HACM properties over nuisance and safety concerns.

In August, College Court tenants filed a lawsuit against the agency over a bed bug infestation.

"Bed bugs, I have them. This morning, I picked one out of my ear," resident Carmella Holloway said in August.

In October, a report released by the federal government deemed HACM as "troubled". The same label it got two years ago under Hines' leadership.

The report lays out how HACM is failing to provide high-quality housing, accurate financial reporting, and may not be in compliance with federal and state laws.

"The report you just read as well showed a lot of confirmation of the things we suspected were going on in HACM," resident William Harrell said.

The report was given to HACM and Mayor Johnson on October 18th.

One month and one day later, Hines submitted his retirement to the city.Which was actually before Thanksgiving, despite him telling reporters he made the decision during the holiday.

The report wasn't made public until early December.

"Is this why you're retiring," Rae asked Hines on December 11th.

"No, that's not why I'm retiring. Again, I went to the retirement office five years ago," Hines responded. "Those are very serious allegations and serious findings and HACM are committed to address those matters."

Matters tenants said they're still experiencing every day.

"When I first moved here, I didn't have bed bugs," College Court resident Peaches said.

"Our building is run like it's a prison. Our manager acts like she's a warden," Locust Court resident Felicia Shoates explained.

Since 2019, HACM's been operating without a full board of commissioners, which the HUD report states, is the crux of the agency's issues.

"Living here really is draining," tenant Capri Wilder said.

The report states the appointment of board members seemed to be a low priority for former Mayor Tom Barrett and current Mayor Johnson.

"When I was elected to mayor in 2022, I made not one, not two, not three, but four appointments to the board," Johnson said on August 28, 2024.

When Rae asked the mayor for an interview about HACM's progress over the last year, he declined.

Here's what Mayor Johnson said two months before that HUD report came out: "I think we're moving forward in a positive way at the housing authority."

Open records requests, made by Common Ground to the city, show over the last year, the mayor and his staff have been involved in day-to-day HACM business.

The records show text messages between Hines and the mayor's policy director discussing electricity in HACM buildings. Emails to the mayor's chief of staff and communications director show them discussing HACM's board meetings, appointees, progress with HUD, and what statements to send to the media.

On August 28, reporters asked Johnson what he knew about Hines' retirement.

"I don't know how old Willie Hines is or when he's going to retire, that's silly. I think it's trumpian," Johnson said at a press conference.

When Hines publicly announced his retirement in December, he did it in the mayor's office with the mayor at his side.

"Why he's standing by Hines and not standing on the side of residents, I don't know," Common Ground's Executive Director, Jennifer O'Hear, said.

TMJ4 asked residents if they thought the mayor should be addressing their concerns.

"Do you think he should be speaking on it," Rae asked resident Betty Newton.

"I do. I do because he's been apart of this even though he's tried to deny," she responded.

"Why don't we hold him accountable as well," resident Peaches echoed.

Accountability has been something residents have been vying for for years. Now, it's been a publicly made promise from HACM's new board members.

"We have, as commissioners, have committed to each other to always do what we believe to be in the best interest of our residents and to provide the transparency and accessibility the community and particularly the residents deserve," HACM's Vice Chair, Karen Gotzler, said on Wednesday, December 11th.

"Since we've been organizing with Common Ground and we have media and the pressure has been applied to them, and some changes have been made, we feel a little better," resident Shoates said.

As residents ring in the New Year, hoping for safer living conditions, and praying for change, Willie Hines will head into retirement bringing in more than $11,000/month for the rest of his life.

Since the HUD report was made public last week, Mayor Johnson has dodged our questions at multiple press conferences and has refused to do an interview with us.

Willie Hines said he'll consider an interview.

For those living in public housing, TMJ4 News is committed to elevating your voices. Email Jenna.Rae@tmj4.com.

