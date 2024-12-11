Federal review calls Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee 'troubled'

MILWAUKEE — A federal review of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) came to a one-word conclusion: it remains troubled.

HACM and its executive director, Willie Hines, have faced scrutiny for the past two years. This federal review of their operations confirms many concerns residents have shared with TMJ4’s Jenna Rae, including deplorable living conditions in properties citywide.

RELATED:

-Scrutinized Milwaukee Housing Authority Director, Willie Hines, steps down

-HACM leaders speak on deplorable living conditions

The report, made public Wednesday, was actually sent to HACM leaders and Mayor Cavalier Johnson in October. It states that HACM is not providing high-quality public housing, inaccurately reporting financial information, and may not be in compliance with federal and state regulations.

Watch: Federal review calls Milwaukee’s Housing Authority “troubled”

‘Troubled’ Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee report released

In December 2022, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) labeled the agency “troubled” and outlined corrective actions for improved safety, financial management, and overall compliance. The latest report from HUD reveals that none of those changes have been implemented.

HUD officials say HACM leadership, including Hines, lacked adequate oversight, citing the absence of a full board since 2019 and a failure to prioritize appointing new members.

The report also highlights issues with HACM’s housing quality and financial reporting. HUD officials say the agency submitted “material misstatements,” including a variance of more than $2 million in an unreconciled account.

“It makes me feel mad and not treated fairly at all,” said Kelly Barnes, a HACM resident. “I think we all should be equal. We all should be able to live comfortably in our own homes, and that’s not happening.”

Because of HACM’s troubled designation, the federal government requires this assessment to be used to develop a recovery plan. As previously reported, Willie Hines is set to retire at the end of this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip