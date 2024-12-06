Milwaukee Housing Authority leader Willie Hines to retire at the end of the year

MILWAUKEE — Willie Hines, executive director of the Milwaukee Housing Authority, will retire at the end of the year. Hines, who has led HACM since 2021, has faced criticism from residents over unaddressed complaints.

Embattled HACM director Willie Hines is stepping down

During his tenure, federal oversight increased over HACM’s voucher program, and the Common Council heightened scrutiny of the authority's board.

