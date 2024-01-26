Feds require Milwaukee's Housing Authority to outsource one of its largest programs, Section 8 Housing

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For the last year, the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) has been under review by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD reports in December 2022 and April 2023 showed HACM was at risk for fraud and abuse and allegedly mismanaged millions of dollars. In May 2023, HUD deemed some of HACM's programs, including its Section 8 Program, 'troubled'.

Now, HUD is mandating HACM to hire an outside agency to run its multi-million-dollar Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) division, which includes Section 8 housing. In an email, a HACM spokesperson said this includes nearly 6,000 voucher households.

The 40-page Request for Proposal (RFP) requires the vendor to create a management plan that addresses several issues, including "improving program performance and compliance" and "improving customer service with applicants, participants, landlords, the HACM Board of Commissioners, the City of Milwaukee, The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), other stakeholders, and the public."

The RFP lists a number of vendor responsibilities including managing the wait list of tenants and new admissions, recertification of tenants, portability, process moves for tenants, inspections, landlord and tenant services, accounting, quality assurance and quality control, a customer service call center, program compliance and more.

HUD is requiring the new, hired company to go through every single participant in the Housing Choice Voucher program and make corrections if needed.

The RFP states the new firm that takes over will be in an initial five-year contract, with the option to extend an additional three years.

An internal email between HACM and city officials, which was obtained by TMJ4, states that HACM will continue as the administrator of the program.

"It is anticipated that there should be little to no effect on the nearly 6,000 voucher households that HACM serves within the City of Milwaukee. We believe these actions will enable us to house a greater number of people through our voucher program," HACM's Marketing and Communications Officer, Amy Hall, said in the email.

TMJ4 did reach out to Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office for an on-camera interview. A spokesperson for Johnson said the mayor will defer to the Housing Authority to provide any comment on the RFP.

