Folks living in public housing react to new city oversight changes

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A big change today for residents living in Milwaukee Public Housing as the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) is now taking over inspections, giving DNS the ability to fine and hold the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) accountable.

It's a story TMJ4's Jenna Rae has been following since the idea of oversight was brought up in a common council meeting eight months ago.

In September, dozens of residents came to a Steering and Rules Committee meeting where they shared horror stories of bed bugs and rat infestations, apartment break-ins and mold, begging for the city's help.

In October, those prayers were answered when the Common Council passed an ordinance to have DNS oversee HACM. That means HACM and its more than 4,000 units would be inspected by DNS and fined if violations were found.

Seven months later, and that's all finally falling into place.

Residents we talked to Monday said because of Jenna Rae's reporting, things have gotten better.

"So, you think things have gotten better," Rae asked.

"Somewhat. They definitely listen a little more, and there have been some improvements," HACM resident, Betty Newton, said.

TMJ4 Betty Newton

"We have a stronger voice with you guys. You get to the public, and the public has things to say about it, so they're gonna try and straighten everything up so that they don't catch so much heat," another tenant, Shavon Pope, explained.

TMJ4 Shavon Pope

While some issues are being addressed, some residents said it's not enough.

"This just happened, yesterday. All I did was this, turned it on, and no water's coming out," Capri Wilder pointed out as she turned her bathroom faucet on.

TMJ4 Capri Wilder

Wilder's lived at Locust Court, a HACM property in the Riverwest neighborhood. She said she's made several maintenance requests, but the building is so backed up with requests, they can't get to her.

"I have this, this is to catch all the water, and this is the towel I have to use. My good towels that my mama bought me," Wilder said explaining the leak under her sink.

For others, security is also a big issue residents want addressed.

Starting Monday, DNS will take over inspections for more than 4,000 units under HACM's control. It's an oversight that was supposed to happen in January but didn't because of a lack of staffing.

"Now HACM is forced to deal with our maintenance issues because DNS is now being assigned and they'll get fined, so I think it's kinda putting the pressure on them," Felicia Shoates said.

TMJ4 Felicia Shoates

"There should be some type of penalty because there are just too many of us living here and the conditions are not up to par," Pope added.

DNS's Commissioner, Jezamil Arroyo-Vega, wouldn't interview with TMJ4 Monday. A spokesperson for the department said they need to get a better understanding of what needs prioritization at HACM properties.

In an email, we're told DNS will investigate building code violations and if code violations are found, a window is set for HACM to fix things. Then, if a follow-up inspection finds those fixes haven't happened, the housing authority will get fined.

"Are you hopeful that things will get better," Rae asked.

"Absolutely," Pope responded.

"Finally. We thought it would be sooner in the year, but not. But, happy," Newton explained.

If you live at a HACM property and want to file a complaint with DNS at the Unified Call Center by calling 414-286-CITY or submit a complaint online at city.milwaukee.gov/ucc/action.com

