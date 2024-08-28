Residents, Common Ground announce class action lawsuit against Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

Residents and leaders with Common Ground announced Wednesday morning that they would file a class-action lawsuit against the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee over "uninhabitable" living conditions.

In a press release, the plaintiffs claim College Court residents, which is a HACM property, filed more than 2000 work orders in five years for pest control issues. One plaintiff says she hasn't been able to stay at her apartment for nine months because of bed bug issues.

The suit asks the courts to declare that College Court's bed bug infestation "material affects the health or safety" of each tenant and "substantially affects the use and occupancy of the premises."

TMJ4's Jenna Rae has been hearing from HACM residents about these issues since December.

