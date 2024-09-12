'We want to rebuild trust' HACM leaders speak on deplorable living conditions for the first time in a year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It was dé·jà vu for dozens of public housing residents Wednesday afternoon, as they addressed their leadership for the first time in nearly a year.

"We shouldn't have to live in rats, and roaches, and bugs going around in our apartment. We shouldn't live with people shaking our door knobs. We shouldn't live with drugs being sold in the buildings we're living at," resident Vivian Jones said.

Resident complaints have been the same for years now.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae has been uncovering problems within the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) for the last year. For the first time, it seems HACM leadership is addressing residents.

Wednesday afternoon's meeting started with a list of promises from leaders.

"We want to rebuild trust in the housing authority," Brooke VandeBerg said.

Watch: HACM leaders speak on deplorable living conditions for the first time in a year

HACM leaders speak on deplorable living conditions for the first time in a year

VandeBerg's the vice chairwoman of HACM. It's an appointed, unpaid position.

"We will ensure our residents can contact leadership and can receive information regarding past complaints and service requests," VandeBerg explained to residents.

It's the first time in a year, since Rae's been reporting on tenant's living conditions and HACM leadership's lack of transparency, that she's seen someone acknowledge resident concerns.

"Why are you trying to be approachable to residents and it seems like you're trying to address their concerns," Rae said to VandeBerg.

"We feel that HACM leadership should be the voice to the media and not the board. Lately we've felt compelled to take the lead on ensuring that the public has access to the organization," VandeBerg responded.

VandeBerg's referring to HACM's Executive Director Willie Hines. Hines is paid by tax payers with a salary of more than $240,000 per year.

"My question is, is that residents sat in front of you today, and said that they have reached out to you, you haven't responded, but you're saying you have met with them and you have responded, so who's telling the truth," Rae asked Hines after the meeting.

"Well again, I can show evidence that I have spoken with residents, many of which I've talked to in their own buildings," Hines responded.

We haven't seen that evidence yet, but Hines and his board said they're committed to holding open meetings, having public comment and being transparent.

Moves local non-profit Common Ground, which has been working with and supporting residents, has been asking HACM leadership for years.

"It felt like we were at square one just hearing for the first time. It's been two years. How many times have you covered this, like a dozen? So, you're just starting to make progress that you can't prove, and can't show, and don't have evidence for," Common Ground Communications Director, Kevin Solomon, said.

Solomon told TMJ4 that if there has been progress residents aren't feeling it or seeing it. He said one board member expressed concern, but only because she's an active nominee for the board and is being scrutinized by the media. Solomon's referring to Vice Chairwoman VandeBerg.

"Do you believe the board when they say they're going to build on transparency," Rae asked resident Chris Logan.

"No," Logan interrupted.

"They're going to start meeting with residents," Rae continued.

"No," Logan responded.

"They're going to start holding public meetings in person," Rae asked.

"No."

"You don't believe any of that," Rae said.

"No. I don't believe none of that. They're blowing smoke," Logan added.

HACM's next board meeting is Wednesday, October 9th.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error