Exclusive: Mayor Johnson says he stands behind the Housing Authority and changes are underway

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — TMJ4 News is committed to getting you answers when you contact us about problems you're having.

In an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Jenna Rae tries to get to the bottom of what's happening inside the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM). The mayor said despite concerns from residents, he's confident in current leadership to fix the issues at hand.

"We're going to keep an eye. We're going to keep a steady eye on the improvements that they say they're making there," Johnson said.

Improvements that are desperately needed for tenants who feel they have been left in the dust.

"I feel neglected. I feel like you don't care," HACM resident Debra McQueen told TMJ4.

Residents have said they've reported mold, rats, and crime around their homes to HACM and to its executive director Willie Hines. However, they said calls are going unanswered.

"I'm sensitive to the concerns that those residents have, I really, really am," Johnson said.

Rae's requests for an on-camera interview with Hines have repeatedly been denied.

"As a public official who makes $240,000 a year, do you think that's acceptable to not answer questions and to not be transparent to the general public," Rae asked Johnson.

"Well I think your questions certainly should be answered and look, that's why I'm sitting here right now answering those questions with you right now," Johnson responded.

Mayor Johnson said he's met with Hines and other members of HACM and said he believes things are headed in the right direction.

"What is tangibly being done to fix this," Rae asked.

"Yeah, there are a number of fixes that Willie is actually leading over at the Housing Authority. Whether it's software updates, whether it's working to bring in outside auditing and consulting firms to help correct some of the financial issues at HACM or even some actions we have taken in my own administration," Johnson said back.

All of these, changes the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) laid out in a report earlier this year. However, Mayor Johnson said he's seen this agency endure turbulence before.

"I've been able to see over the years the ebbs and flows, the ups and downs, and you always work to correct those instances. That's exactly what's happening right now," Johnson said.

"Is this just another ebb and flow." Rae asked.

"I believe it's an ebb and flow, one that has consequences for folks. We realize that, we recognize that, and that's why we're working to diligently in order to address them," Johnson explained.

In October, the Common Council approved additional oversight for HACM, passing a resolution that allows the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) to inspect HACM properties, address issues, and give citations if necessary.

Johnson said at the end of the day he stands by Hines' leadership.

"I do have confidence in Willie Hines. I believe that he absolutely cares about what's going on and I believe that will work, along with his leadership team and partners at HUD regionally and nationally, to fix the issues at hand," Johnson explained.

A spokesperson with HUD said no one was available to interview Thursday. However, they did tell us that the remediation HACM needs to make could take anywhere from one to three years. HUD also said HACM is making progress on the issues HUD initially identified in December of 2022.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip