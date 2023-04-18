Herzing University announces plans to assist Cardinal Stritch students looking to transfer

MILWAUKEE — Herzing University announced it will be assisting any Cardinal Stritch students looking to transfer next school year.

The announcement comes after Cardinal Stritch announced it would be closings its doors.

Related coverage:



We’re of course saddened to hear the news of Cardinal Stritch University’s closure—it has been a part of the fabric of Milwaukee’s community since 1937. With that said, now the focus must be to ensure that the goals and aspirations of its current student population can continue unabated and with as little upheaval as possible,” said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University.

In an effort to ease some stress on current Cardinal Stritch students, Herzing announced it will accept all undergraduate and graduate credits earned at Cardinal Stritch for the following programs:



Undergraduate nursing

Graduate nursing

Psychology

Health and Human Services

Social Work

Undergraduate Business Management

Master of Business Administration

Criminal Justice

Interdisciplinary Professional Students

"Our local connections to the same community as Cardinal Stritch and its students, as well as the many similar degree programs that we offer, provide the opportunity for as seamless and painless a transition as possible," Herzing said.

The university also announced it will allow Cardinal Stritch students to complete their degree at the same out-of-pocket cost or lower than what they paid at Cardinal Stritch.

All Cardinal Stritch students interested in transferring to Herzing are encouraged to visit this website.

“We have great empathy for what Cardinal Stritch’s current students are going through and we understand that time is of the essence — many, if not all students, were in the midst of planning for their fall terms when the announcement was made,” said Jeff Hill, Regional President of Herzing’s Wisconsin-based campuses. “We will be making sure our advisors are on hand to assist all interested students in learning more about the career and degree pathways available here and the variety of flexible options we offer to help students balance school, work, family, and other life responsibilities.”

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Concordia University have also announced plans to help Cardinal Stritch students.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip