UW-Milwaukee offers grants, transfer support to Cardinal Stritch students

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee announced it will be providing support and grants to Cardinal Stritch students looking to transfer to UWM.

A news release from the university says there will be $1,000 transition grants for students who apply by June 1, and dedicated admission advisors and application processes to ease the transition.

Cardinal Stritch students will be able to apply for free and canget started immediately here.

“We want Stritch students to know that we’re here for you,” said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone. “We are saddened by Stritch’s pending closure and understand students are worried about what’s next. UWM has the programs to help Stritch students complete their degrees, and we know that our diverse, engaged campus will welcome them.”

The offerings come after Cardinal Stritch announced it would be closing permanently on May 22.

President Dr. Dan Scholz announced the news Monday citing fiscal realities, downward enrollment, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Scholz says faculty and staff will be offered an employee assistance program and the university will "work closely with them on employment matters."

Academic services will be provided this summer to a limited number of students so they can reach their graduation requirements. For current students, Cardinal Stritch is finalizing partnerships with local colleges and universities so they can continue their studies.

UWM is one of those partnerships.

A news release from UW-Milwaukee says UWM offers a world-class, affordable education at a large university with small classes. It’s a place where students truly get to know their professors in more than 200 academic programs. UWM is also a top-tier research university that allows both undergraduate and graduate students firsthand experience with research that will help them build their careers.

“We know nothing can truly replace what Stritch has meant to so many students, but UWM is ready to help students start the next chapter in their academic story,” said Kay Eilers, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “Our dedicated admissions advisors will guide students toward the best program to complete their degrees. And our graduate, nursing, business, education and arts programs are particularly well positioned to help Stritch students transfer seamlessly.”

UWM is not the only university offering help to Cardinal Stritch students. Concordia University-Wisconsin is also making an effort to be a transfer option for students.

Michael Uden, vice provost for student enrollment and engagement, shared that leaders immediately began discussing ways to help students continue their studies. Uden spoke to our Mary Jo Ola earlier this week.

