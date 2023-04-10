Cardinal Stritch University closing permanently, effective May 22

MILWAUKEE — Cardinal Stritch University is closing permanently effective May 22, President Dr. Dan Scholz announced Monday.

Dr. Scholz noted fiscal realities, a downward enrollment trend, the pandemic, and the need for more resources for the shutdown, calling it a "no-win situation."

"I am here to report that the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi has accepted the recognition of the University Board of Trustees to suspend and cancel all education services, activities, and programs, effective May 22, 2023, and begin the wind-down process of the university operations after the current spring semester," Dr. Scholz shared.

Academic services will be provided this summer to a limited number of students so they can reach their graduation requirements. For current students, Cardinal Stritch is finalizing partnerships with local colleges and universities so they can continue their studies.

New students who are yet to enroll will be helped to transition to another school.

Dr. Scholz says faculty and staff will be offered an employee assistance program and the university will "work closely with them on employment matters."

The university will host its last commencement ceremony on May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Wisconsin Center.

The private Roman Catholic university was founded in 1937 and celebrated its 85th anniversary last July.

Further information can be found on the university's website.

