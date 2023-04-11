Neighboring colleges sort out response to Cardinal Stritch University closure

FOX POINT, Wis. — Cardinal Stritch University announced it will close its doors for good after the current spring semester ends following an 85-year run.

The university's president Dan Scholz broke the news in a YouTube video that was released last Monday.



"In the end, it was determined we could no longer continue to provide the high-quality educational experiences our students rightly deserve," Scholz said in the recording.

"Everyone's kind of really confused," said Nea Mitchell, a nursing student at Cardinal Stritch University.

Mitchell transferred to the school in 2021 because he wanted a smaller campus and better access to resources. The sophomore said his first class was full of tears.

Students say some professors canceled their classes Tuesday or ended them early.

"I feel really defeated because Cardinal Stritch really became a home to me," Mitchell said.

Concordia University-Wisconsin is among the neighboring schools making an effort to be a transfer option for students.

Michael Uden, vice provost for student enrollment and engagement, shared that leaders immediately began discussing ways to help students continue their studies.

"In the next few days, they'll be receiving any number of communications saying, how can we help? Can we look at your transcript in your program? Can we help you figure out what would be the best next step for completion of your degree and program? Concordia wants to be part of those solutions," Uden said.

Following a meeting, Concordia University published a blog detailing its commitment to providing direct admission, equal or lower tuition rates, and transfer credits, all dependent on whether the student's status.

Uden explained they have unfortunately experienced similar situations in the past involving other schools, as well as their sister schools.

"We want to make sure that our focus is on how to best serve the students at Cardinal Stritch has so faithfully served to this point," Uden said.

Over email, other schools including Carthage College, Alverno College, and Carroll University stated they were committed to helping students continue their path to earn their degrees on time.

Some shared they would work to create a financial aid package that matches or reasonably reflects what students are receiving at Cardinal Stritch.

In the meantime, Mitchell hopes school leaders provide clear answers soon.

"This wasn't planned. I'm trying not to assign blame or fault or responsibility to anybody. I just wish I would've saw this coming. This is a month before the school is done for the summer," Mitchell said.

Cardinal Stritch University plans to hold a town hall meeting for students Wednesday afternoon.

