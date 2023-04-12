Cardinal Stritch University holds town hall meeting for students after news it's closing down

FOX POINT, Wis. — Some Cardinal Stritch University students are still searching for clear answers following a town hall meeting on the school shutting down.

In a five-minute video released earlier this week, school President Dan Scholz revealed that their 85-year run was coming to an end in May.

Scholz said the fiscal realities, declining enrollment, and the pandemic were the reasons behind the closure.

One student shared a picture from the town hall showing dozens of people attended.

Others said at times emotions were high.

"I feel like right now they don't have a whole lot of information for us. It was a little bit disorganized," Lontok said after leaving the meeting.

Lontok enrolled as a nursing student at Cardinal Stritch.

Lontok felt that school leaders did not have many specific details ready to share during the meeting, but mentioned that what happens next will look different for every student.

"I was planning on graduating this December and starting off in the ICU so assuming this sets me back another semester definitely throws off plans of mine. I am faithful it's gonna work itself out," Lontok said.

Off camera, other students were concerned about finding another school where they can finish their specific program and is also a good fit.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip