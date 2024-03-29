Friday Fish Fry Week 7: Erv's Mug in Oak Creek

We headed out to Oak Creek for this week’s fish fry review. Erv’s Mug has served up south-side favorites since 1979.

As you wait for a table, make sure to take in the decor, which Erv’s is known for during holiday months. March is all about the green for St. Patrick’s Day.

Erv’s offers a 3-piece cod or perch fish fry on Wednesdays and Fridays. You can also get walleye any day of the week. Each dinner comes with either clam chowder or French onion soup, coleslaw, rye bread, and a potato side. You can choose from french fries, baked potato, or potato pancakes with apple sauce.

I went with the clam chowder, beer-battered cod, and French fries. My friend went with baked French onion soup, beer-battered cod, and potato pancakes.

The clam chowder was creamy and flavorful. Served with a side of saltines, it was the perfect portion.

The baked French onion soup added a few bucks to the bill, but it was topped with rye bread and baked cheese, plus a bread stick on the side. Delicious!

The meal was enormous. All three pieces of beer-battered cod were huge. The batter was light, crispy, and not too greasy. The fish was white and fluffy and tasted amazing. My only issue was with the placement of the fish on top of the french fries, which left one of the fillets soggy on the bottom. But, since I couldn’t finish the entire meal, I popped the leftovers in the oven the next day and it crisped right up! The fries were just okay. The fish is the star of the meal.

The rye bread was soft and came with salted butter. I didn’t make it to the coleslaw, but based on the empty plates on surrounding tables, I bet it’s tasty.

All this food, which can easily make two meals, costs $17.99 — $20.99 if you add on the baked French Onion soup.

For those who enjoy a local craft beer with dinner, Erv’s Mug has dozens on tap and in bottles or cans. You can also grab a growler to go.

Erv’s Mug is located on the corner of South Howell and Ryan Road in Oak Creek. Check out the menu here.

