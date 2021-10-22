Death of Major Harris ruled a homicide by Milwaukee County Medical Examiner

MILWAUKEE — Major Harris, the 3-year-old whose body was found Thursday afternoon, was shot in the head, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Harris was the subject of an active AMBER Alert for much of the past week. He was last seen on Oct. 9. An AMBER Alert was issued over the weekend and was active until Thursday afternoon. He was found in an alley near 35th and Rohr in Milwaukee.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jefferey Norman had few details to release during what he described as a "fluid" investigation. Harris' body was found at 35th and Rohr on the city's northwest side, police said.

This comes after authorities found Harris' mother, 24-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, dead in a home in the 2600 block of North 37th on Thursday, Oct. 14. She died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

MPD's investigation later identified Jaheem Clark as a person of interest. Milwaukee Police approached a house on the 5400 block of North 31st Street on Sunday that was believed to be housing Clark. Shortly after arriving there, officers heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

Officers entered the house and located Clark's body. He had died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said. No officers fired their weapons while on the scene, according to MPD.

It is still unclear what lead up to the homicide of Harris or Muenzenberger. It's also unclear why the two were in Milwaukee since they live in La Crosse.

