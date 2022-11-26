'Continue to be vigilant': Family of South MKE woman linked to Racine dating app suspect releases statement

RACINE, Wis. — The family of Kim Mikulance, the 55-year-old woman who died on Tuesday and has been linked to the Racine dating app suspect, has released a statement asking for prayers and vigilance.

Mikulance, also known as Raina, was hospitalized last Thursday after she went unconscious inside Powers on 10th. It happened just moments after she and a man, who police believed

to be 52-year-old Timothy Olson, ordered drinks at the bar.

According to the Racine Police Department, Olson, who quickly left the mom of two inside the bar, is linked to a number of crimes against women including in Racine where he drugs them and steals their money.

RELATED: Friends mourn death of South Milwaukee woman linked to Racine dating app suspect

Police in Racine have put out several alerts about Olson, but he has not yet been found. South Milwaukee police say they're awaiting autopsy results from the medical examiner's office to officially determine Rain's cause of death. However, they are also looking for Olson as a person of interest in connection to her death.

TMJ4 has been closely following this case, and has received a statement from Raina's family:

"We are deeply saddened by the recent events that transpired and ask for patience, grace, respect for our privacy and compassion while we as a family navigate the aftermath of the events that occurred on Nov 17th that ultimately lead to the tragic passing of a beloved daughter, Mother, Grandmother and friend. Kim (also known as Raina or Rain) had an absolute infectious personality, a smile that lit up a room, a rare zest for life and a strength that was immeasurable.



She made friends wherever she went, was an avid advocate for animal rescues (she had a soft spot for cats-and that compassion extended to creating outdoor shelters and providing food for the stray animals in her neighborhood) worked as a caretaker most of her adult life, and had a passion and talent for singing frequenting local establishments for karaoke. She is survived by her parents, four sons, 8 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She loved her family fiercely and was always willing to help family/friends in need. We are devastated over her untimely passing and are in disbelief that the world is without this kind, generous and beloved soul.

The details of that afternoon are still coming together slowly, and we plead that anyone who has any information regarding Timothy Olson (also known as Rico) or his whereabouts come forward, as he was the last person Kim was with before her medical emergency. No woman should live in fear, or have their life taken in such a horrific manner at the hands of another person.



We would like to thank the first responders, medical staff at Advocate Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, patrons and employees of Powers on 10th for their services as well as everyone in the community who has supported the efforts in bringing this tragedy to light and assisting law enforcement. We ask that you continue to be vigilant and keep our family in your prayers."





RELATED: Suspect in Racine dating app scheme is person of interest in South Milwaukee death

Olson is described as being 6'03" and weighing around 250 pounds. Olson has an arrest warrant on him for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Racine police also want to speak with Olson "about a similar incident out of our jurisdiction." Olson has connections to Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

How to report information to authorities

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip