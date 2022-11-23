Suspect in Racine dating app scheme is person of interest in South Milwaukee death

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police have identified Timothy Olson - the suspect in a disturbing Racine dating app scheme - as a person of interest in the sudden death of a woman at a local tavern.

South Milwaukee police said on Tuesday that a 55-year-old woman suffered an "unknown medical emergency" at a "local tavern." She was brought to the hospital and passed away from injuries.

On Wednesday, South Milwaukee Police Chief William Jessup told TMJ4 News that they confirmed the identity of Timothy Olson and that "we consider him a person of interest in our death investigation" at the South Milwaukee tavern.

But South Milwaukee PD could not confirm the identity of the man seen in a surveillance photo released by the tavern earlier this week. The photo showed a man and a woman sitting at a bar. Racine Police however have confirmed that man as the suspect, Olson.

Submitted Timothy Olson is accused of drugging unsuspecting women and stealing money from them, according to police.

Racine police previously reported to the press that Olson was wanted in a scheme involving a man drugging three women at bars and then stealing from them. Up until Tuesday police reported the three women were alive following the alleged drugging.

Police use "person of interest" as someone who might have useful information related to a crime. That's compared to "suspect," who police believe committed a crime. That's not to say someone labeled as a person of interest could not also become a suspect at a later date.

Olson is described as being 6'03" and weighing around 250 pounds. Olson has an arrest warrant on him for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

How to report information to authorities

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 414-378-6734.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

