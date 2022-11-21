Racine dating app suspect linked to 3rd woman, police say

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police on Monday connected a third victim to a scheme in which a man is accused of drugging women and stealing from them.

Police previously identified the suspect as 52-year-old Timothy Olson. He is still not in policy custody, court records and statements from police show.

The new victim is the third woman police know of who ended up unconscious while in Olson's presence, police said today.

Olson is described as being 6'03" and weighing around 250 pounds. Olson has an arrest warrant on him for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Racine police also want to speak with Olson "about a similar incident out of our jurisdiction." Olson has connections to Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Racine Police Department Timothy L. Olson

How to report information to authorities

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Victim claims she was drugged, stolen from in Racine dating app scheme

TMJ4 News reported on Nov. 10 that a victim in an apparent scheme involving dating apps claims she was drugged by a man and woke up missing hundreds of dollars from her checking account.

According to a Racine County criminal complaint, Olson is accused of five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain.

In the complaint, the victim said she met Olson on match.com. After several dates, she said, they went out to several places on the evening of Sept. 2 before ending at Country Pump in Caledonia.

The victim accuses Olson of drugging her at the Pump. She said she has no memory of the rest of the night. And when she woke up the next morning, someone had made four unauthorized withdrawals from her checking account.

According to the complaint, she lost more than $400 and another $400 withdrawal attempt was made but failed.

“Until we find him, we’re not going to have too many answers," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Racine Police Public Information Officer.

Wilcox said her department also has a case open against Olson. Right now, she said he's a person of interest and they'd like to bring him in for questioning.

On Wednesday, Racine Police warned the public in a press release about a man who is meeting women on dating apps and taking their money.

The release said Olson is 6'3 and 250 pounds with ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“Just be aware of your surroundings and who you talk to when you're having a drink or when you’re out and about. And keep a close eye on your credit cards and your cash," said Wilcox.

