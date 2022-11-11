Victim claims she was drugged, stolen from in Racine dating app scheme

RACINE, Wis. — A victim in an apparent scheme involving dating apps claims she was drugged by a man and woke up missing hundreds of dollars from her checking account.

According to a Racine County criminal complaint, Timothy Olson, 52, is accused of five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain.

In the complaint, the victim said she met Olson on match.com. After several dates, she said, they went out to several places on the evening of Sept. 2 before ending at Country Pump in Caledonia.

RELATED: Racine police warn of man meeting women on dating apps, taking their money

The victim accuses Olson of drugging her at the Pump. She said she has no memory of the rest of the night. And when she woke up the next morning, someone had made four unauthorized withdrawals from her checking account.

According to the complaint, she lost more than $400 and another $400 withdrawal attempt was made but failed.

“Until we find him, we’re not going to have too many answers," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Racine Police Public Information Officer.

Wilcox said her department also has a case open against Olson. Right now, she said he's a person of interest and they'd like to bring him in for questioning.

On Wednesday, Racine Police warned the public in a press release about a man who is meeting women on dating apps and taking their money.

The release said Olson is 6'3 and 250 pounds with ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“Just be aware of your surroundings and who you talk to when you're having a drink or when you’re out and about. And keep a close eye on your credit cards and your cash," said Wilcox.

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

