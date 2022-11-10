Racine police warn of man meeting women on dating apps, taking their money

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is warning the public about a man who is meeting women on dating apps and taking their money.

The man, identified as 52-year-old Timothy L. Olson, is wanted by police for victimizing women, "resulting in financial loss."

Olson currently has a warrant out of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department for five counts of felony personal ID theft - financial gain. Racine police are looking to speak to Olson about a similar incident in their jurisdiction.

Police say Olson is 6'3 and 250 pounds with ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

