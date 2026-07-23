Controversial old social media account linked to Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Crowley

An old social media account with controversial posts about women, race and derogatory comments toward the LGBTQ community has been connected to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who recently relaunched his Democratic primary campaign for governor.

The story was first reported in an NBC News exclusive, which went on a deep dive into a 16-year-old X account, formerly known as Twitter, that is registered to the gubernatorial candidate.

According to the report, the account, which used a pseudonym, was active from 2010 to 2014, with the majority of the posts being made in 2010, ranging from “mundane to offensive.”

Crowley’s campaign confirmed he registered the account using his personal email address and did write some of the posts; however, his campaign denied that he authored any of the controversial posts, saying “it was operated with 10-12 others” in order to promote a bar and social club, according to NBC News.

The race for governor

TMJ4 Gov. Tony Evers during his media briefing on Wednesday, July 5.



Crowley is among the five candidates looking to succeed Gov. Tony Evers, who had previously avoided backing anyone in the race, which included his current lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez; his former lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes; and a former department secretary in his administration, according to NBC News.

This also comes less than a week after Rodriguez suspended her campaign amid discoveries of major inaccuracies related to financial reporting by her campaign manager, and just weeks before the Democratic primary, which is on Aug. 11.

The candidates running in the Democratic primary are Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong and Kelda Roys.

New glimpse into governor’s race

Scott Bauer/AP Photo/Scott Bauer Francesca Hong, a Democratic socialist candidate for Wisconsin governor, speaks to voters at a retirement home, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

A new Marquette Law School Poll offers a partial look at the Wisconsin Democratic governor’s race — but it comes with a significant caveat: The poll was conducted before David Crowley rejoined the race, after Sara Rodriguez dropped out last week, and before NBC News' report.

Despite the incomplete picture, two key takeaways emerge from the data. Forty-five percent of Democratic voters say they are still undecided, and Francesca Hong leads the Democratic primary field for the fourth consecutive time in the Marquette poll.

Hong holds 26% support among Democratic primary voters in the head-to-head matchup captured while Crowley was out of the race. The rest of the field includes Mandela Barnes with 15%, Sara Rodriguez, who dropped out of the race, at 11%, Joel Brennan at 2% and Kelda Roys at 1%.

Morry Gash/AP FILE - In this July 17, 2022 file photo, Mandela Barnes participates in a televised Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate debate in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to drop out of Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 less than two weeks before the Democratic primary, his campaign spokesman said. Lasry's departure in the race would leave Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the top Democratic candidate in the primary where the winner will advance to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

You can read that full story here.

TMJ4 has reached out to Crowley for a statement regarding the NBC News report, but has not heard back yet.

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