FBI doubles reward for information leading to Joseph Jakubowski

The FBI says Jakubowski may have attempted to alter his appearance by shaving all facial hair and his head and have released photos of what he would possibly look like with hair removed.
Jakubowski is wanted for questioning in the theft of multiple weapons taken from the Armageddon Gun Store located in Janesville, Wisconsin, the arson of Jakubowski’s vehicle, and alleged messages regarding threats to public safety on April 4, 2017.
The FBI was joined by multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in making the announcement of the increased reward. More than 150 law enforcement personnel and others are working jointly on the investigation.
The public is reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, or sightings of Jakubowski to law enforcement.
All tips should be directed to the FBI’s tip line 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or tips.fbi.gov