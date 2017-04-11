FBI doubles reward for information leading to Joseph Jakubowski

The FBI is offering an increased reward of $20,000 for information leading to the successful location of 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski of Janesville, Wisconsin.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Special Agent in Charge Justin Tolomeo of the FBI's Milwaukee Division.

“We have increased the reward appealing to those in the public who may be able to assist us in a safe and peaceful resolution for all concerned,” said Tolomeo. Jakubowski's 161-Page Anti-Government Manifesto Arrives To White House The FBI says Jakubowski may have attempted to alter his appearance by shaving all facial hair and his head and have released photos of what he would possibly look like with hair removed.

Jakubowski is wanted for questioning in the theft of multiple weapons taken from the Armageddon Gun Store located in Janesville, Wisconsin, the arson of Jakubowski’s vehicle, and alleged messages regarding threats to public safety on April 4, 2017.

The FBI was joined by multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in making the announcement of the increased reward. More than 150 law enforcement personnel and others are working jointly on the investigation.