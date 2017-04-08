Rock County Sheriff's Office release new pictures of Joseph Jakubowski

New photos of Joseph Jakubowski were released Saturday morning as the search for the gun shop burglary suspect continues across the country.

The images show Jakubowski at a Mobil gas station in Janesville at 1 p.m. Tuesday, several hours before the burglary. Another photo shows Jabukowski's vehicle that was found burned around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Pennycook Lane, a short distance away from the location of the Armageddon Gun Shop burglary.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said investigators have received 200 tips so far and were still working on 70 of them Saturday morning.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture and arrest. If anyone has any information on Jakubowski's whereabouts, they are asked to call 800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!