Rock County Sheriff's Office release new pictures of Joseph Jakubowski
Pictures shows Jakubowski at Mobil gas station
11:42 AM, Apr 8, 2017
New photos of Joseph Jakubowski were released Saturday morning as the search for the gun shop burglary suspect continues across the country.
The images show Jakubowski at a Mobil gas station in Janesville at 1 p.m. Tuesday, several hours before the burglary. Another photo shows Jabukowski's vehicle that was found burned around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Pennycook Lane, a short distance away from the location of the Armageddon Gun Shop burglary.