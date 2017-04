Video was sent into the newsroom of TODAY'S TMJ4 sister station WISC-TV Friday morning of what appears to be the subject of a massive manhunt mailing his 161-page manifesto to President Trump at the White House.

Law enforcement confirmed to WISC that they received the same video. They could not confirm the video's authenticity, but did say they do believe the man in the video is Joseph Jakubowski, the suspect they are looking for.

In the video, the man on screen says it is Tuesday, April 4. He can be seen buying stamps at the Janesville Post Office before crossing the street and mailing the manifesto.

“Alright, to anyone who got this letter, you might want to read it," the man can be heard saying. "You can see it’s getting shipped. Revolution! It's time for change.”

At a news conference Friday morning, Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said more than 150 law enforcement officers have been searching for him.

"They've searched approximately 12 different locations," the sheriff said.

The FBI is now offering up to $10,000 in reward money for any information that leads to Jakubowski's arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 608-757-7911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

