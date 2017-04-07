Janesville School District closed Friday after lockdown

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville School District schools will be closed Friday following a lockdown Thursday.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly made threats against political figures, including the president and schools, after stealing guns from a local gun shop.

The district made the announcement on Facebook Thursday night, and it includes P4J and Early Childhood programs. Also, all field trips and athletic programs for Friday are canceled.

Other schools will be taking precaution as well. The School District for Fort Atkinson announced on Facebook that it will be implementing a soft lockdown on Friday, in which business inside the building will continue as normal but students will not be allowed to leave the building for recess or other school purposes until the end of the school day.

Milton School District said on Facebook that it will close Friday if there is no change in the situation Thursday.

Delavan-Darien School District announced its schools will be open Friday, but will be in a soft lockdown as well, and that all after school activities in town are canceled Friday.

