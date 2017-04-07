Five schools districts on lockdown as authorities search for suspect

JANESVILLE, Wis. - At least 10 schools went on soft lockdown Thursday as law enforcement continue to search for a man they believe stole handguns and rifles from Armageddon Gun Shop in Janesville Tuesday night, then lit a car on fire.

Police are looking for the suspect Joseph Jakubowski, and In the course of their investigation into those incidents, law enforcement made contact with someone Jakubowski knows who told the Rock County Sheriff's Deputies he said he was going to steal weapons and use them "to cause problems," according to the department.

They tell TODAY'S TMJ4 he made threats against political figures, including the president, and schools.

"The term 'school' was used but there was no specific threat and no specific school. in fact it was so nonspecific that we shared the information with the sheriff's department, who shared the information with communities throughout rock county. because we simply don't know what school was intended, or mentioned," said Janesville Police Chief David Moore.

In addition to not knowing Jakubowski's whereabouts with the items he stole and his threats, a witness called in a suspicious person near Janesville's Lincoln Elementary School Thursday around 7 a.m.

"What the witness saw was that the car pulled up, the person got out of the car, picked up this rifle or long gun, and placed it in the trunk and drove away," said Janesville Police Chief David Moore.

That event has not been connected to Jakubowski.

The combination of those events led Janesville School District, along with Edgerton, Milton, Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn, Jefferson, Lake Geneva, Lake Mills, Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek, to declare a soft lockdown.

"A soft lockdown means that students and staff are cleared from the hallways and grounds and remain in their classrooms. windows and blinds are closed, doors are closed and locked," said Janesville Superintendent Karen Schulte.

As schools let out Thursday, many had additional law enforcement to ensure student safety.

