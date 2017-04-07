Milwaukee mother charged with neglect for shooting incident involving 4-year-old son

A Milwaukee mother has been charged after her 4-year-old son shot himself in the finger with a gun he found in the mother’s purse.

According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Carter, 22, is charged with child neglect, which carries a maximum of six years in prison.

The criminal complaint said the boy found the gun in Carter’s purse, which she said she had left on the living room floor while she went to the bathroom. She heard a gunshot while in the bathroom and ran out to find her son bleeding from his hand, and the gun back in her purse but on top of the rest of her things.

The boy was taken to the hospital to operate on his finger, and it’s unclear if he will lose it.



Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!