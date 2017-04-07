Schools close amid Wisconsin manhunt for gun theft suspect

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said Joseph Jakubowski is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
"Please do not approach him," Spoden said.
The FBI is now offering up to $10,000 in reward money for any information that leads to Jakubowski's arrest. Anyone with information on shis whereabouts is asked to call 608-757-7911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.
According to Spoden, law enforcement officials believe Jakubowski stole 16 high-end firearms from a gun store in Janesville on Tuesday, before lighting a vehicle on fire shortly afterwards.