Cudahy man found with fake bomb in Canadian airport

A Cudahy man is charged with mischief in Canada, after a fake bomb was found in his suitcase at the Toronto airport Thursday.

Authorities said they found a fake improvised explosive device in 58-year old Joseph Galaska’s suitcase during an inspection at the Toronto airport, holding up a Chicago-bound flight for hours.

"It's scary. It's very scary nowadays I think you realize now why they have to have such tight security because there's a lot of crazies out there right now. And I think everybody has to be vigilant," said passenger Kevin Orvitz.

"It sucked. We were there for four hours. They weren't telling us anything," said another passenger.

Police aren't saying more about the fake bomb at this time.

Galaska’s son told TODAY’S TMJ4 the ordeal was a misunderstanding, but would not go into further details about the incident.

Galaska lives in Cudahy and neighbors said he moved in a few months ago.

"He never really talked to anybody out here so and you see him once in awhile going out from his house out to his van," said neighbor Cleo Smith.

Scott Glatzel said he bought Galaska's home of 25 years in Bayview five weeks ago.

"We talked for a couple hours after we closed on the house and seemed like a nice guy. I wouldn't have suspected any activity like that out of him at all," Glatzel said.

"There's not enough details. I don't know what to make of it really," Glatzel also said.

The new homeowner said Thursday’s news is unexpected to be about someone like Galaska.

"Kind of a biker type I guess. He was a machinist back in the day. He got hurt and was disabled a little bit... I hope it was a misunderstanding because like I said he seemed like a nice guy and just a weird situation," Glatzel said.

Galaska is being held in custody in Canada, pending a bail hearing.

