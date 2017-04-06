Charges dropped against Cedarburg teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

CEDARBURG -- In a sudden reversal, charges have been dropped against the Cedarburg teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student; just hours after they were filed in the first place.

The charge of sexual assault of a student by school staff was dropped early Thursday evening. The Ozaukee County district attorney issued the following statement to TODAY'S TMJ4:

The basic reason is that I was focused on whether she was a student and the effect of the fact that she had been through graduation. Element 4 of the jury instruction says:



4. (Name of victim) had attained the age of 16 years and had not attained the age of 18 years.[i]



This incident happened over a year ago. She was a senior who was 18.



Despite any opinion on the wrongfulness of the behavior, he can’t be convicted of violating Wis. Stats. Sec. 948.095. I made a mistake in charging that and had to correct it.

The teacher had been placed on an indefinite leave of absence this week after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student were brought to the attention of school officials.

According to a letter sent to parents, the school was made aware of the allegations on Tuesday and the teacher was placed on leave Wednesday.

Cedarburg Police were notified of the situation and the teacher was taken into custody.

School officials say the student graduated from the school in June 2016, and there’s no evidence of any other students involved or that any inappropriate conduct occurred on school property.

