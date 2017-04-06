Charges dropped against Cedarburg teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

CEDARBURG -- In a sudden reversal, charges have been dropped against the Cedarburg teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student; just hours after they were filed in the first place.
The charge of sexual assault of a student by school staff was dropped early Thursday evening. The Ozaukee County district attorney issued the following statement to TODAY'S TMJ4:
The basic reason is that I was focused on whether she was a student and the effect of the fact that she had been through graduation. Element 4 of the jury instruction says:
4. (Name of victim) had attained the age of 16 years and had not attained the age of 18 years.[i]
This incident happened over a year ago. She was a senior who was 18.
Despite any opinion on the wrongfulness of the behavior, he can’t be convicted of violating Wis. Stats. Sec. 948.095. I made a mistake in charging that and had to correct it.