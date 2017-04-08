Corey Adams: Missing veteran's body recovered from pond

The body of a missing veteran was pulled from a Milwaukee pond this morning.

Family members confirm it was Corey Adams, who hadn't been seen in 18 days. Adams' family is absolutely heartbroken as this was the last call they wanted to receive.



"I'm going to miss him so much,” said his mother Gwendolyn Adams.

"We came here to the park and we just found out it is him, my brother," said his sister Carmen Adams.

Dozens of officers with Milwaukee Police Department covered the grounds at Dineen Park Friday morning near the pond where Adams’ body was recovered. Family identified him from a tattoo.

"I used to always call him the best big brother in the world," said Adams.

Adams was a veteran suffering from PTSD and Bipolar disorder. He left nearly all of his possessions at his parents’ house where he was last seen, including much needed medicine. Adams' sister said the community's prayers, wishes and help were greatly appreciated.



"We just want to say thank you to everybody who's been searching and doing everything they can to try to find him," she said.

As this family pulls together to grieve the loss of a son, brother, father and grandfather, they hope their pain will resonate with lawmakers to make a change. Adams’ family is in the process of proposing a state law in Adams’ name requiring missing veterans to be considered critically missing persons immediately after police are notified. This would provide urgent search efforts. In Adams' case, his family filed a report within hours of his disappearance. Yet it took 8 days for him to meet the critical missing criteria by Milwaukee police.



At this time there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted this weekend.

