Police: Man matching Janesville manhunt suspect reported in Darlington

UPDATE: Police confirm man matching Janesville manhunt suspect in Darlington is not wanted man.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Darlington police department is warning residents to be cautious after receiving a report of a suspicious person matching the description of a wanted fugitive.

In a Facebook post published at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the police department said they received a report of a man matching the description of Joseph Jakubowski, a man police believe is connected to a gun shop burglary and vehicle arson in Janesville and is the subject of a manhunt.

A phone call to the department was not immediately returned.

Law enforcement agencies have investigated more than 300 leads in the search for Jakubowski, and authorities said Sunday morning that they still have another 50 tips to explore.

Police have increased patrols near houses of worship across southern Wisconsin after investigators learned that Jakubowski allegedly made anti-religious remarks in a 161-page manifesto mailed to President Donald Trump.

Sun Prairie police said Sunday afternoon that a suspicious person seen at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in that city on Thursday afternoon was not Jakubowski. That sighting prompted the church to cancel its Sunday services.

Rock County Sheriff's Department Commander Troy Knudson said in a news release that authorities investigated a suspicious person complaint near St. Mary's Church in Janesville Sunday morning, but that the man was loading weapons in his car to go target shooting.

