SWAT teams raid manhunt suspect's house

SWAT teams surrounded and raided the home of Joseph Jakubowski Saturday night after a tip led officials to believe he had returned home, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got the tip just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Two tactical teams were sent to Jakubowski’s home on Glen Street in Janesville but did not find any sign of him.

Jakubowski is the subject of a manhunt in connection with a gun store burglary and vehicle fire in Janesville.

Anyone with information on Jakubowski’s location is asked to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.