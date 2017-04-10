Stepfather: Jakubowski 'as dangerous as they say he is'

The stepfather of the Janesville man authorities are looking for nationwide has spoken out to tell the public his stepson is dangerous.

Police are looking for Joseph Jakubowski, a 32-year-old suspect who is believed to have robbed a Janesville gun store and stolen 16 firearms. Law enforcement has been looking for Jakubowski since last Tuesday.

Don McLean, Jakubowski's stepfather, told TODAY'S TMJ4 that the threats are not being blown out of proportion, and his stepson is capable of his alleged threats, and has been anti-police and anti-government for a long time. He says Jakubowski blames the police for everything, and that he, "Would not want to wear a badge until this thing is over."

"You don't buy a bulletproof vest set your car on fire for nothing," McLean said.

McLean said the family hasn't spoken with Jakubowski in the last two years, but they want him to turn himself in and to give up his plans. He also said Jakubowski's mother is distraught.

This incident started Tuesday, and several area schools were locked down for safety after a threat mentioned schools. However, McLean said he doesn't believe Jakubowski would harm a child.

Some area school districts not on spring break are continuing with soft lockdown procedures as the search continues.

Those include Watertown, Jefferson, Edgerton and Fort Atkinson. Local police have added patrols to those schools.

During the soft lockdown, children will remain indoors during the school day, and anyone entering the school buildings will face added scrutiny.

As investigators continue following up on more than 400 tips and leads, a non-profit organization has stepped in to coordinate community donations.

Many local businesses and restaurants have donated food and water to the more than 150 law enforcement personnel assigned to this case.

"The donations from the community for food and beverage has been amazing," said Laurie Vanderjagt, a volunteer coordinator with the Southern Wisconsin Emergency Preparedness Team (S.W.E.P.T.).

She says their job this week is to make sure all of the law enforcement here are fed.

"We're kind of scheduling their meals so they don't have to worry about that kind of thing," she said. "They can spend their time doing what's important, catching a fugitive."

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the community response has helped lift spirits in the department as many investigators have worked non-stop over the last several days.

"Yesterday afternoon, we received a basket full of cards that little kids had made for officers and we took it to the command post and the cards were put on the wall," said Commander Troy Knudson. "It really reminds them about what this is all about."

The FBI is still offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Jakubowski's arrest. Direct sightings should be reported to 911 while anyone with information about him should contact 1-800-CALLFBI.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!