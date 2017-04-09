Extra patrols added to Rock Co. churches Sunday

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office will be adding extra patrols near churches and places of worship Sunday, according to a release.

Police said Janesville man Joseph Jakubowski expressed "anti-religious views" in his 161-page manifesto and, as a precaution, officials have added more patrols as they continue their hunt for him.

Officials said there was not a particular threat to a specific church or religious group.

In a separate incident, a Sun Prairie church will be closing its doors Sunday after police say a suspicious person matching the description of Jakubowski walked in and asked unusual questions.

In a statement, Sun Prairie police said a man entered the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Thursday and asked questions about church services and practices, including inquiries about turning people away.

Police describe the man as white and in his late 20s to early 30s with brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a green baseball hat and a dark green jacket. He left in a silver sedan with a missing hubcap on the front driver-side wheel.

Police spokesperson Joseph Hack said the man matched the description of Jakubowski, who is the subject of a manhunt in connection with a gun store burglary and vehicle fire in Janesville. For that reason, the decision was made to cancel church services Sunday.

