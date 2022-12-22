Snow arrives, Winter Storm Warning takes effect at 9 a.m.

A WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for the following counties: Kenosha, Racine, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Waukesha, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, and Jefferson.

Blizzard conditions are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Portions of east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin are expected to see snow Thursday morning through late Friday night. Travel could be difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions could also impact the morning and evening commute, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Snow showers have already begun in southern Wisconsin. Light snowfall persists through the morning and into the afternoon. An arctic front moves through the region later this morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly drop from the lower 30s in the morning to the single-digits by the afternoon. Winds pick up later in the afternoon & evening hours -- heightening travel concerns ahead of the holiday weekend. With a light powdery snow on the ground, high winds will lead to blowing/drifting snow - reducing visibility.

Snowfall accumulations of 3-5" are expected through Milwaukee and far SE Wisconsin. Totals remain higher near Fond Du Lac & Sheboygan counties -- where totals may near or even exceed 6" in some spots.

Lows fall below-zero first thing Friday. Gusty winds will continue overnight - bringing wind chills well below -10°. The strongest winds will arrive Friday morning and into the afternoon - when gusts could top 50-55 mph. Blowing/drifting snow will be the biggest concern during this period. There is also an outside chance for tree damage & power outages. Wind chills will tumble to near -30°F.

On Friday, there is a chance that additional snow showers may continue on the back-side of the departing low-pressure system. This would increase snowfall totals near Lake Michigan. More computer models keep Friday snowfall offshore.

Windy conditions continue into Saturday - with highs only topping out in the single-digits.

Winds will calm by Christmas Day and highs will slowly warm into the 20s and 30s next week.

THURSDAY: Snow Showers; 3-5" Accumulation; Turning Windy

High: 30, Falling to 10° by 3 p.m.

Wind: S 10 mph to W 20 mph G35

TONIGHT: Chance Snow Showers; Blowing Snow Likely

Low: -3

Wind: W 20-30 G 50 mph

FRIDAY: Very Cold & Windy; Additional Snow Possible; Blowing Snow

High: 5, W.C. -20 to -30

Wind: NW 25-35 mph G55 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny & Cold; Blowing Snow Possible

High: 10, W.C. -15 to -25

Wind: NW 20-25 mph G40 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold

High: 12

MONDAY: Slight Chance Snow; Partly Sunny

High: 20