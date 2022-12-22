NWS: Don't drive in severe weather, but have emergency supplies if you do

MILWAUKEE — A Winter Storm Warning in Southeast Wisconsin will run from Thursday through Saturday morning, likely complicating holiday travel for many people.

We'll have to see exactly how hard we get hit. But the main advice from the National Weather Service (NWS) remains the same for hazardous winter weather — just stay off the roads.

However, if you must travel, the NWS recommends having the right emergency supplies handy.

Some of the basics, recommended by FEMA, include a cell phone and charger, a First Aid Kit, jumper cables, water and snacks, a flashlight, a full tank of gas, blankets, a shovel, an ice scraper, and a snow brush. Flares, tire chains or snow tires, a tow rope, and a bag of sand, too.

On Wednesday evening, we dropped by the Wisconsin famous Pine Cone Travel Plaza to chat with drivers to see if they were prepared.

Vic Fulford of Sparta said he's gotten caught in a storm before.

"I've traveled in a couple of bad situations," he said. "It's not smart."

Fulford plans to ride out the storm at home in Sparta. But, he said his truck is loaded down pretty well — including tow ropes and blankets — if he needs to drive and gets stranded.

Another driver, Hayley Harder, had quite a few items in her car, including a charger, First Aid Kit, jumper cables, scraper, and water.

"Just got to take it slow," Harder said. "I feel like sometimes there's a lot of talk early [about the weather], so we have to wait until the day comes and just like I said, take it slow."

She said she plans to wait until the plows come out before she travels on Friday or Saturday.

Kelly Logan, gazing up at the pine cone on his way to the Dells from Milwaukee, said he wasn't too concerned about being prepared — he wouldn't be putting himself in any kind of situation.

"I’m an artist, so I work out of home. I don’t have to go out, and I’m not even going to attempt to go out," said Logan.

