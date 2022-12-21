Watch Now
Snow emergency declared for Milwaukee County for Friday

A decision on whether to extend the declaration to Thursday will be made after county leaders assess conditions at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 16:20:09-05

MILWAUKEE — A snow emergency has been declared for Milwaukee County for Friday, County Executive David Crowley announced Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for all of Southeast Wisconsin.

"Milwaukee County is expected to see high winds, snow accumulation, and extremely low wind chill temperatures over the next two days," Crowley said in a statement Wednesday.

A decision on whether to extend the declaration to Thursday will be made after county leaders assess conditions at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

All non-essential departments will be closed due to the snow emergency. This includes the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Vel Phillips Detention Center, and Marcia P. Coggs Building, with the exception of the Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Teams.

The upcoming snowstorm is expected to be accompanied by dangerously cold air with wind chills reaching 20 to 35 degrees below zero. Unsheltered residents are encouraged to call 211 for information on the closest warming center.

