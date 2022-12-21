University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee cancels some in-person finals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee has canceled a portion of its in-person finals ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the area this week.

All in-person finals scheduled for after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday have been canceled, the university announced Wednesday. In a Tweet, UWM said the cancelation is to ensure safe travel for students.

Online exams will remain as scheduled, according to UWM and instructors will be reaching out to students regarding how their exams will be handled.

"The university understands that this causes disruption for students and instructors, but the safety of our campus community — including students who will travel far distances to get home — comes first," UWM stated.

All residence halls will remain open during winter break, as usual, but services like campus shuttles and dining halls will operate on limited schedules.

This news comes as southeastern Wisconsin braces for several inches of snow, wind chill temperatures in the -30s and 40s, and wind speeds near 30 and 40 mph.

A few snowflakes are drifting across the #UWM campus. Students here are cramming for finals and just learned that the university has canceled in-person final exams scheduled anytime after 3:30pm on Dec. 22nd as a winter storm approaches and travel worries grow. pic.twitter.com/cpmJobqpgx — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) December 21, 2022

